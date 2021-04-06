The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit MLB

12:30 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Oakland MLB

1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle ROOT

3:30 p.m.: Baltimore at NY Yankees MLB

6:30 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado MLB

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: New Orleans at Brooklyn ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Utah at Phoenix ESPN

Hockey, NHL

2 p.m.: Edmonton at Ottawa NBC Sports

4:30 p.m.: Montreal at Toronto NBC Sports

Hockey, WHL

6:10 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX

Lacrosse, college women

1 p.m.: Penn State at Johns Hopkins ESPNU

Soccer, men, CONCACAF Champions

3 p.m.: Philadelphia at Deportivo Saprissa FS1

5 p.m.: Toronto FC at Club León FS1

7 p.m.: Club América at Olimpia FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

7 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle 700-AM

Football, college

6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

6:10 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Events subject to change

