Tue., April 6, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit MLB
12:30 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Oakland MLB
1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle ROOT
3:30 p.m.: Baltimore at NY Yankees MLB
6:30 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado MLB
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: New Orleans at Brooklyn ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Utah at Phoenix ESPN
Hockey, NHL
2 p.m.: Edmonton at Ottawa NBC Sports
4:30 p.m.: Montreal at Toronto NBC Sports
Hockey, WHL
6:10 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX
Lacrosse, college women
1 p.m.: Penn State at Johns Hopkins ESPNU
Soccer, men, CONCACAF Champions
3 p.m.: Philadelphia at Deportivo Saprissa FS1
5 p.m.: Toronto FC at Club León FS1
7 p.m.: Club América at Olimpia FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
7 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle 700-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
6:10 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
