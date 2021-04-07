College baseball: Washington State tops Utah Valley in nonconference play

From staff reports

OREM, Utah – Jack Smith’s two-run single keyed a three-run first inning that sparked Washington State to a 5-3 victory over Utah Valley in a nonconference baseball game Wednesday.

Collin Montez scored on a balk to cap the opening inning and spot the Cougars (14-10) with an early 3-0 lead.

The Wolverines (5-20) scored a pair of runs in the second to cut their deficit to 3-2 and chase Cougar starter Duke Brotherton. Tyler Hoeft (1-0) came on in relief, however, and held Utah Valley to one hit over the next 3⅓ innings. Hoeft struck out one and walked one.

Kyle Manzardo’s two-run homer – his team-best eighth of the year – gave the Cougars a 5-2 lead in the sixth.

Six Cougars hurlers combined to pitch the final four innings, including three in the ninth. Will Sierra induced a game-ending flyout to record his first save.

Manzardo was 2 for 4, with a double and walk. Montez added a pair of hits.