Spokane Velocity win third straight game behind Derek Waldeck’s first goal of the season

From Staff Reports

Derek Waldeck scored his first goal of the season to propel the Spokane Velocity over Sarasota Paradise in a 1-0 USL League One decision on Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Spokane (6-1-2), ranked second in the USL1 table, is unbeaten in its last four matches across all competition and is 4-0-1 in its last five after scoring late in the second period.

In the 72nd minute, defender Collin Fernandez connected with Waldeck – who subbed in the 64th – in the penalty box, and Waldeck curled a ground-shot to the back of the frame.

No. 16 Sarasota (2-8-1) and Spokane combined for just eight first-half attempts – 16 total – in a match that saw minimal offensive production. Paradise outshot Velocity 10-6, holding Spokane to only two on-target attempts, including one from Medgy Alexandre in the ninth minute.

Sarasota fired all of its first-period attempts in a 12-minute span between the 14th and 26th minutes. Spokane responded with two attempts in the 28th and 34th minutes – both were by Nil Vinyals, who was coming off a score in last weekend’s USL Cup match against USL Championship club Las Vegas Lights.

Spokane dominated possession at a 58% rate and finished with 14 touches in Sarasota’s penalty box to the Paradise’s eight in the Velocity’s.

Sarasota midfielder Jonathan Bolanos fired a final attempt in stoppage time from the right side of the goalie box, but it missed to the right.

Spokane defender Camron Miller finished with a team-best five of Spokane’s 15 clearances. Gagi Margvelashvili added four clearances and two tackles, two interceptions and two blocks for the Velocity.

Spokane keeper Sean Lewis had four saves for the third consecutive match.