Feds arrest 21 people in big Seattle-area gun, drug bust
UPDATED: Wed., April 7, 2021
Associated Press
SEATTLE – Federal authorities have charged two dozen people in connection with a big drug and gun bust in the Puget Sound region.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said 21 defendants were arrested Wednesday as law enforcement teams executed about 90 search warrants stretching from Everett to Spanaway, Washington.
As part of the investigation, agents seized 73 guns, more than $600,000 in cash, more than 12 kilos (or approximately 26 pounds) of cocaine, fentanyl pills and a fentanyl pill manufacturing lab.
Several defendants in the drug and gun bust have been previously convicted of felonies and thus were barred from having firearms.
