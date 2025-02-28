Cheney police chief resigns over declining health

Cheney police Chief Richard Beghtol resigned from the department this week due to declining health, the department said in a social media post.

Beghtol was named chief in 2022 after 10 years with the department and additional years with the Washington State Patrol and Eastern Washington University Police Department.

“His leadership was pivotal in implementing the transition to the New World/Dispatch system for SREC, which has streamlined our response capabilities. Under his guidance, we established the West Plains Crisis Response collaboration, secured a second detective position, and launched a dedicated traffic unit, placing a strong emphasis on traffic enforcement,” the post said. “Chief Beghtol has left an indelible mark on the men and women of the Cheney Police Department. His commitment to our community and dedication to public safety will be remembered fondly. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement. Thank you, Chief Beghtol, for your service and leadership.”

Beghtol moved to Spokane from Colorado when he was 9 years old, according to the Cheney Free Press. He was named Cheney’s “Officer of the Year” in 2017.

A call to request information on a potential interim police chief or a rehiring process went unanswered Friday afternoon.