Man shot in Otis Orchards

A man was shot in the legs after an argument Monday in Otis Orchards, and no arrests have been made.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 10 p.m. to a hospital emergency room for a man who was shot, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The injured man was uncooperative with deputies and would not answer their questions, the release said.

He said only that he used to live on some property in the 25000 block of East Joseph Avenue, and went there to pick up his personal items.

While there, someone shot him and it was “probably an accident,” the release said.

His injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies responded to the property where several people live in separate trailers and buildings, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the gunshot victim previously lived at the location with his now ex-girlfriend.

He arrived there to collect personal items and an argument ensued with other residents living on the property. At some point, he was shot.

Others on the property moved the man to his ex-girlfriend’s car, and she took him to the hospital.

Detectives received limited information and were still working to contact others who live on the property, according to Tuesday’s news release.