No one arrested in deadly north Spokane shooting

No one has been arrested in a northeast Spokane shooting that left one dead and another injured Sunday.

Spokane police officers responded shortly after 7 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Wellesley Avenue after callers reported an altercation followed by gunshots, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Officers located two males with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital, where one died.

Officers gathered witness statements and secured the crime scene, closing two blocks of East Wellesley Avenue for several hours, the release said.

Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said the deceased has not been officially identified.

Contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2026-20052212.