On the Air
Wed., April 7, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Miami at NY Mets or Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh MLB
1 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ROOT
5 p.m.: Oakland at Houston or LA Angels at Toronto MLB
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Clippers TNT
7 p.m.: Portland at Utah ROOT
Boxing
6 p.m.: Ring City USA NBC Sports
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters ESPN
Hockey, college men, Frozen Four
2 p.m.: Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Minnesota Duluth vs. UMass ESPN2
Soccer, college men
4 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12
Softball, college
5 p.m.: TBA ESPNU
Soccer, men, CONCACAF Champions
5 p.m.: Columbus Crew at Real Estelí FS1
7 p.m.: Monterrey at Atlético Pantoja FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM
Events subject to change
