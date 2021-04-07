The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Miami at NY Mets or Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh MLB

1 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ROOT

5 p.m.: Oakland at Houston or LA Angels at Toronto MLB

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Clippers TNT

7 p.m.: Portland at Utah ROOT

Boxing

6 p.m.: Ring City USA NBC Sports

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters ESPN

Hockey, college men, Frozen Four

2 p.m.: Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Minnesota Duluth vs. UMass ESPN2

Soccer, college men

4 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12

Softball, college

5 p.m.: TBA ESPNU

Soccer, men, CONCACAF Champions

5 p.m.: Columbus Crew at Real Estelí FS1

7 p.m.: Monterrey at Atlético Pantoja FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM

Events subject to change

