Volunteer campground hosts needed for Lower Salmon River

The Idaho Bureau of Land Management’s Cottonwood Field Office is in search of a volunteer campground host for its popular Hammer Creek Campground and Recreation Site.

Situated along the Lower Salmon River, Hammer Creek is located just 3 miles from Whitebird.

The site is highly sought after for camping, day use activities and is also a popular put-in site for river activities.

Some of the amenities offered include 12 nonreservable fee campsites, a day use area for picnicking, two vault and two flush toilets, changing rooms, a boat ramp and an RV dump station. The BLM will provide a separate host campsite with full RV hookups for the campground host’s personal trailer or RV, as well as a small monthly stipend.

The volunteer host would begin May 10 and work until the end of November. Work weeks are Thursday through Monday, including holidays.

For questions regarding the position, please contact Joe O’Neill, Outdoor Recreation Planner for the Cottonwood Field Office recreation staff, at (208) 962-3683.

Interested applicants can find specific information about the opportunity and apply online at www.volunteer.gov using the following link: volunteer.gov/s/volunteer-opportunity/a09t000000BjFKBAA3/hammer-creek-campground-host