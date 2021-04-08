Menu
UPDATED: Thu., April 8, 2021
Baseball
Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, 5 p.m.; Arizona State at Washington, 7. WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.
Football
High school: GSL: Shadle Park at Clarkston, 5 p.m.; Rogers at Pullman, Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, Ferris at Cheney, all 7.
Hockey
WHL: Portland at Spokane, 6:10 p.m.
Soccer
College women: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington, 3 p.m.; Oregon State at Washington State, 7. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana, 6 p.m.
Softball
Pac-12: Washington at Oregon State, 5 p.m.
Tennis
College men: Big Sky: Idaho at Montana, 12:30 p.m.
College women: WCC: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Portland State vs. Idaho in Lewiston, 2 p.m.
Track and field
College: Washington State at Rafer Johnson/Jackie Joyner Invitational in Los Angeles, 10 a.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.