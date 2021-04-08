The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Kellen Flanigan runs, throws for TDs as Mt. Spokane tops Lewis and Clark in finale

UPDATED: Thu., April 8, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Kellen Flanigan ran and threw for touchdowns and Mt. Spokane beat Lewis and Clark 34-9 in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A season finale at Union Stadium on Thursday.

Flanigan finished 10 of 21 for 196 yards with a 55-yard first-quarter TD pass to Kaveh Abghari. Flanigan added a 33-yard scoring run in the second quarter and the Wildcats (5-1) led 24-3 at halftime.

Abghari finished with three receptions for 101 yards.

Tyler Alm had a 1-yard TD run, Cayden Coffield returned an interception and Ethan Moczulski nailed a pair of field goals, including a 55-yarder in the fourth quarter which equaled his personal record set last week, tying his mark for fifth-longest field goal in league history.

Wyatt Potter completed 15 of 23 passes for 48 yards for Lewis and Clark (2-5). Keel Potter carried 13 times for 46 yards.

Mead 41, University 14: Caleb Shawen carried 11 times for 111 yards with two touchdowns and the Panthers (4-3) beat the Titans (0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A finale.

Shawen scored on runs of 37 and 1 yards. Carson Tucker caught a pair of touchdown passes of 16 and 30 yards.

U-Hi’s Thomas Haberman threw a 21-yard TD pass to Caleb Wolcott and scored on a 1-yard run.

Girls soccer

Deer Park 3, Freeman 0: Xandria Moss and Hannah Krantz split five saves and the visiting Stags (7-3) shut out the Scotties (9-1) in the Northeast A League championship game. Issy Strugarevic, Garmen Kiewert and Grace Martinson scored for Deer Park.

Lakeside 4, Riverside 0: Kaylyn Randazzo made a pair of saves and the Eagles (7-3) shut out the visiting Rams (6-4) in the third-place game. Ayanna Tobeck, Alyssa Conley, Emma Spence and Gracie Stockert scored for Lakeside.

