UPDATED: Fri., April 9, 2021
Baseball
Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, 3 p.m.; Arizona State at Washington, 5. WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. NWC: Willamette at Whitworth (DH), noon.
Football
College: Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
Golf
College men: Washington State, Idaho at El Macero (California) Classic, 8 a.m.
Hockey
WHL: Portland at Spokane, 5:10 p.m.
Lacrosse
College women: NWC: Whitworth at Willamette, 1 p.m.
Rowing
College women: Washington State at Pac-12 Invitational in Henderson, Nevada; Portland, Seattle, Pacific Lutheran and Gonzaga at Silver Lake, both 9 a.m.
Soccer
College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at North Idaho, 2:15 p.m.
College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 1 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at North Idaho, noon.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon State (DH), 1 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth (DH), noon.
Tennis
College men: WCC: Gonzaga at San Francisco, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 1:15 p.m.
College women: WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 11 a.m. Big Sky: Portland vs. Idaho in Lewiston, 1 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 2 p.m.
Track
College: Gonzaga, Washington State, Idaho, Eastern Washington, Whitworth at War XIV at Spokane Falls CC, 10 a.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:15 a.m.
