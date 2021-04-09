The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Fri., April 9, 2021

Baseball

Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, 3 p.m.; Arizona State at Washington, 5. WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. NWC: Willamette at Whitworth (DH), noon.

Football

College: Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

Golf

College men: Washington State, Idaho at El Macero (California) Classic, 8 a.m.

Hockey

WHL: Portland at Spokane, 5:10 p.m.

Lacrosse

College women: NWC: Whitworth at Willamette, 1 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Washington State at Pac-12 Invitational in Henderson, Nevada; Portland, Seattle, Pacific Lutheran and Gonzaga at Silver Lake, both 9 a.m.

Soccer

College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at North Idaho, 2:15 p.m.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 1 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at North Idaho, noon.

Softball

College: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon State (DH), 1 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth (DH), noon.

Tennis

College men: WCC: Gonzaga at San Francisco, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 1:15 p.m.

College women: WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 11 a.m. Big Sky: Portland vs. Idaho in Lewiston, 1 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 2 p.m.

Track

College: Gonzaga, Washington State, Idaho, Eastern Washington, Whitworth at War XIV at Spokane Falls CC, 10 a.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:15 a.m.

