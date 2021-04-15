From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tohn C. Keagle and Stacy S. T. Martinez, both of Darby, Montana.

Patrick E. Henderson and Janelle L. Celaya, both of Spokane.

Kristopher B. Womack and Mary E. Findlay, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Christian J. Pfening, of Spokane, and Katryna M. Randol, of Chattaroy.

James D. Reams and Victoria L. Schucker, both of Spokane.

Ryan W. Frick and Jessica L. Zipse, both of Rathdrum.

Ryan L. Hayes, of Veradale, and Mikhaela A. Mollotte, of Spokane.

Mason T. Carney and Stephanie E. Rose, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Shonica L. Segraves, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Discover Bank v. Margaret Montgomery, money claimed owed.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Frank Gutierrez, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Jordan Horst, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Richard Osmun, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Justin McLaughlin, money claimed owed.

South Side Investments LLC v. Sylvester H. Mahone, restitution of premises.

Ryan Childs v. Randy Shelton, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Zentner, Megan M. and Dean A.

Parr, Chad A. and Cameron M.

Legal separations granted

Puryear Duncan, Debra J. and Duncan, Dru K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Steven J. Snedden, 104 months in prison, 16 months probation, after being found guilty of indecent exposure with sexual motivation and second-degree burglary with sexual motivation.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Danielle L. Wozniak, 36; two months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Dann T. Babcox Jr., 27; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to firearm delivery to ineligible persons.

Dennis M. Blessing, 47; four months in jail with credit given for 66 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Mariah L. Buchanan, 36; $1,257.10 restitution, 22 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after being found guilty to first-degree identity theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Jarad K. Eggman, 38; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Ethan T. Kelly, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Troy A. Pesina, also known as Troy A. Pasina, 43; 72 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Zachary Z. Shirer, Spokane; debts of $17,593.

Kortney M. Whan, Spokane; debts of $31,385.

James M. and Tawsha B. Marion, Spokane; debts of $83,341.

RaeAnn L. Copsey, Spokane Valley; debts of $43,124.

Chelsey A. Peterson, Spokane; debts of $15,915.

Jeremy N. Woodruff, Otis Orchards; debts of $12,576.

Dominick F. and Kelsey K. Salois, Mead; debts of $70,149.

Celina B. Summers, Spokane; debts of $219,564.

Jennifer W. Halfhide, Spokane; debts of $95,938.

Colleen M. Mayovsky, Spokane Valley; debts of $66,241.

James D. B. Tidwell, Spokane; debts of $43,425.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Kenny L. Rustad, 34; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, third-degree driving with license suspended and trip permit violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Harvey C. Maddux, 55; $1,245.50 fine, 60 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.