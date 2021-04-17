American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
UPDATED: Sat., April 17, 2021
Associated Press
MOSCOW – An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.
A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA’s Kate Rubins and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed early Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.
Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.
The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on Oct. 14.
There now are seven people aboard the ISS: Americans Mark Vande Hei, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker; Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov; and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.