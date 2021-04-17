American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

Associated Press

MOSCOW – An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA’s Kate Rubins and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed early Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.

The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on Oct. 14.

There now are seven people aboard the ISS: Americans Mark Vande Hei, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker; Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov; and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi.