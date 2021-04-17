Baseball

College: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington State, 12:05 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox (DH), noon. NWAC: Walla Walla vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 1 p.m.

Golf

College men and women: Northwest Conference Tournament at Kalispel Golf and Country Club, 8 a.m.

Lacrosse

College women: NWC: George Fox at Whitworth, 1 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Washington State at Big Ten Invitational in Bethel, Ohio, 5:30 a.m.

Softball

College: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington, 2 p.m. NWC: Linfield at Whitworth (DH), noon. NWAC: Walla Walla vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), Treasure Valley at North Idaho (DH), both noon.

Tennis

College men: WCC: Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 11 a.m. NWAC: CC Spokane vs. Bellevue in Yakima, TBA.

College women: Nonconference: Washington State at Pepperdine, noon. Big Sky: Idaho at Montana State, 10 a.m.; Eastern Washington at Montana, 1 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane vs. Bellevue in Yakima, TBA.

Volleyball

College: NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska: Washington vs. Louisville, 12:30 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.