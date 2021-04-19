Listen to the voters
UPDATED: Mon., April 19, 2021
So now, two-thirds of a 7,000-person survey by the schools is supposed to overcome a more than 60% VOTE of the whole electorate?
Disgusting. The Downtown Spokane Partnership shows their disregard of the voters!
Wendell Smith
Spokane
