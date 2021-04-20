The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Nation/World

China’s Xi to participate in Biden’s climate summit

UPDATED: Wed., April 21, 2021

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech at the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering North Korea to resist the U.S. army at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi will take part in President Joe Biden’s climate summit this week, the government announced Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Andy Wong)
Associated Press

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in President Joe Biden’s climate summit this week, the government announced Wednesday.

Xi will participate in the online event by video link from Beijing and “deliver an important speech,” the official Xinhua News Agency said.

China and the United States are the biggest emitters of climate-changing carbon pollution.

Xi said in December that China’s emissions would fall by 65% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Wednesday’s announcement gave no indication whether Xi might make additional commitments at this week’s meeting.

