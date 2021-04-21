Menu
Wed., April 21, 2021
Baseball
College: WCC: BYU at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. NWAC: Yakima Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (three seven-inning games), 11:30 a.m.
High school: GSL: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, University at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at Mead, all 4 p.m.
Golf
College women: WCC Championships in Henderson, Nevada, 7:50 a.m.
Hockey
WHL: Everett at Spokane, 6:10 p.m.
Soccer
High school boys: GSL: West Valley vs. Shadle Park at Merkel, 3:30 p.m.; Clarkston at Othello, Pullman at East Valley, North Central at Rogers, all 4.
Softball
College: NWAC: Yakima Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 2 p.m.
High school: GSL: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, University at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at Mead, all 4 p.m.
Tennis
High school boys: GSL: University at Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Mt. Spokane at Mead, Ferris at Cheney, Shadle Park at Rogers, North Central at Clarkston, West Valley at East Valley, Othello at Pullman, all 3:30 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Central Valley at University, Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, Mead at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at Ferris, Rogers at Shadle Park, Clarkston at North Central, East Valley at West Valley, Pullman at Othello, all 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
College: NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska: Washington vs. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.