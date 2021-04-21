Baseball

College: WCC: BYU at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. NWAC: Yakima Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (three seven-inning games), 11:30 a.m.

High school: GSL: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, University at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at Mead, all 4 p.m.

Golf

College women: WCC Championships in Henderson, Nevada, 7:50 a.m.

Hockey

WHL: Everett at Spokane, 6:10 p.m.

Soccer

High school boys: GSL: West Valley vs. Shadle Park at Merkel, 3:30 p.m.; Clarkston at Othello, Pullman at East Valley, North Central at Rogers, all 4.

Softball

College: NWAC: Yakima Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 2 p.m.

High school: GSL: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, University at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at Mead, all 4 p.m.

Tennis

High school boys: GSL: University at Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Mt. Spokane at Mead, Ferris at Cheney, Shadle Park at Rogers, North Central at Clarkston, West Valley at East Valley, Othello at Pullman, all 3:30 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Central Valley at University, Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, Mead at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at Ferris, Rogers at Shadle Park, Clarkston at North Central, East Valley at West Valley, Pullman at Othello, all 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

College: NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska: Washington vs. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.