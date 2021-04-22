Comcast boosts broadband internet speeds for thousands of Spokane County customers

Comcast is boosting internet download speeds for Spokane County customers who subscribe to the company’s Xfinity Performance Starter + and Gigabit Internet packages.

Beginning Thursday, Comcast Xfinity Performance Starter + customers will receive an internet speed boost from 25 megabits per second to 50 megabits per second. Customers’ upload speed will increase from 3 to 5 megabits per second.

Comcast is also increasing broadband speed from 1 gigabit per second to 1.2 gigabits per second for Gigabit Internet customers. The upload speed will remain at 35Mbps for Gigabit Internet subscribers.

The upgrades will be made at no additional cost, according to the company.

The company’s broadband service upgrades are part of a national rollout that began this year.