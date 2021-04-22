Fill out your Oscars ballot ahead of Sunday’s awards

By the Washington Post

The Oscars are late this year, which means there’s still time to cast your unofficial vote. Who will win big at the 93rd annual Academy Awards?

“Mank” leads the pack with 10 nominations. Watch the show at 5 p.m. Sunday on ABC to find out who will take home the golden statues.

Until then, you can predict the winners.

Best picture

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Father”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best director

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland

Best actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Best suporting actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari”

Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best original screenplay

Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas and Ken Lucas, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder and Darius Marder, “Sound of Metal”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best adapted screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Father”

“The White Tiger”

Best animated feature film

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Documentary feature

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“The Mole Agent”

“Time”

Best international feature film

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

Best original score

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

“Mank,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Best original song

“Husavik,” “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Fight For You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Speak Now,” “One Night in Miami”

“lo Sì (Seen),” “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Hear My Voice,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best sound





“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Sound of Metal”

“Soul”

Best makeup and hairstyling





“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Best cinematography

Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Phedon Papamichael, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best production design





“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

“The Father”

Best film editing





“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

Best visual effects





“Love and Monsters”

“Mulan”

“The Midnight Sky”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Best animated short





“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Best documentary short subject





“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Best costume design





“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

“Mank,” Trish Summerville

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio,” Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best live-action short film





“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”