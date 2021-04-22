From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Marco A. Mancilla Oregon and Guadalupe A. Chavez Melgoza, both of Spokane.

Todd A. Membrey and Brittney R. Sanders, both of Spokane.

David H. Nelsen, of Alameda, California and Paula S. Hulme, of Spokane.

Steve F. Jensen and Amanda J. Gray, both of Spokane.

Deo K. Gurung and Gita Gurung, both of Spokane.

Hector H. Cardona Rodriguez and Virginia C. Bram, both of Spokane Valley.

James L. Young and Jessica K. Sheets, both of Spokane.

Kileedon W. Hoyt and Trisha T. Divine, both of Spokane.

Eric R. Willis and Kelly N. Grimmett, both of Spokane Valley.

John A. Walther and Nicole A. Panessa, both of Spokane.

Cory R. Fish and Halie R. Gronenthal, both of Otis Orchards.

Todd A. Benner and Alexis A. Eads, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Discover Bank v. Ronald D. Hawkins, money claimed owed.

GS Bains LLC v. Spokane Hospitality LLC, property damages.

Sidney Walker v. Jaime Perez, seeking quiet title.

Journey Hughes v. City of Spokane, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

The December Trust v. Ryan Dupree, restitution of premises.

Michelle L. Armstrong v. Adrienne Thommes, seeking quiet title.

Marit Y. Stanley v. Jason M. Stanley, complaint for damages, RE: breach of lifetime lease agreement.

Ilia Myasnikov, et al., v. Mycah Johnson, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Archer, Charlie G. and David T.

Fenter, Rachel L. and Joseph C.

Hunter, Jystina L. and Eric L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Anthony W. Flory, 42; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Terrance L. Mance, 39; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving amended from driving while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Christophe R. D. Flatt, 15 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Matthew Antush

Duane C. Hardwood, 41; two days in jail, restraining order violation.

Isaiah C. Jones, 21; three days in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Jannessa L. Magner, 40; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Peter T. Matsubuchi, 48; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jeremy L. McIntyre, 49; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jeffrey E. J. Olson, 36; 364 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.