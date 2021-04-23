Menu
UPDATED: Fri., April 23, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 2:05 p.m.; Washington State at California, 4. WCC: BYU at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth (DH), noon.
High school: GSL: Rogers at East Valley (DH), Shadle Park at West Valley (DH), Clarkston at North Central (DH), Pullman at Othello (DH), all noon.
Football
College: Washington State Crimson and Gray Game in Pullman, 2 p.m. FCS playoffs: Eastern Washington at North Dakota State, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
College men: Gonzaga at Cougar Classic in Provo, Utah.
College women: Pac-12 Championships in Stanford, California, 8:30 a.m. WCC Championships in Henderson, Nevada, 7 a.m.
Lacrosse
College women: NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 1 p.m.
Rowing
College women: Gonzaga at Oregon State Invitational on Dexter Lake, 8:20 a.m.
College men: Gonzaga at San Diego in Chula Vista, 8 a.m.
Soccer
College men: NWAC: North Idaho at Wenatchee Valley, noon.
College women: NWAC: North Idaho at Yakima Valley, noon.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Washington at UCLA (DH), 4 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox (DH), noon.
Tennis
College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Pacific, 11 a.m. NWC: Pacific at Whitworth, 2 p.m.
College women: Pac-12 Championships in San Diego, Washington State vs. UCLA, 9 a.m. WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, 11 a.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific, 11 a.m.
Track and field
College: Eastern Washington, CC Spokane at Idaho Invite; Whitworth at Puget Sound Invitational, both 10 a.m.
High school: GSL: 4A/3A meet.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
