Baseball

College: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 2:05 p.m.; Washington State at California, 4. WCC: BYU at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth (DH), noon.

High school: GSL: Rogers at East Valley (DH), Shadle Park at West Valley (DH), Clarkston at North Central (DH), Pullman at Othello (DH), all noon.

Football

College: Washington State Crimson and Gray Game in Pullman, 2 p.m. FCS playoffs: Eastern Washington at North Dakota State, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

College men: Gonzaga at Cougar Classic in Provo, Utah.

College women: Pac-12 Championships in Stanford, California, 8:30 a.m. WCC Championships in Henderson, Nevada, 7 a.m.

Lacrosse

College women: NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 1 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Gonzaga at Oregon State Invitational on Dexter Lake, 8:20 a.m.

College men: Gonzaga at San Diego in Chula Vista, 8 a.m.

Soccer

College men: NWAC: North Idaho at Wenatchee Valley, noon.

College women: NWAC: North Idaho at Yakima Valley, noon.

Softball

College: Pac-12: Washington at UCLA (DH), 4 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox (DH), noon.

Tennis

College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Pacific, 11 a.m. NWC: Pacific at Whitworth, 2 p.m.

College women: Pac-12 Championships in San Diego, Washington State vs. UCLA, 9 a.m. WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, 11 a.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific, 11 a.m.

Track and field

College: Eastern Washington, CC Spokane at Idaho Invite; Whitworth at Puget Sound Invitational, both 10 a.m.

High school: GSL: 4A/3A meet.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.