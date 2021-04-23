Prep roundup: Morgan Flesland tosses perfect game, Mt. Spokane fastpitch blanks Gonzaga Prep

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Fastpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 6, Gonzaga Prep 0: Morgan Flesland threw a perfect game – her third no-hitter of the season – while striking out 13 batters and the undefeated Wildcats (5-0) shut out the Bullpups (1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Linzee Thompson had four hits, two RBIs and a triple for Mt. Spokane. Bailey Benson struck out 13 for Gonzaga Prep.

Central Valley 11, Cheney 1: Maddie Saty went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and the Bears (4-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (5-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mead 19, Lewis and Clark 1: Bailey Wilkins and Kennedy Sather both went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Sierra Wyatt threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts and the Panthers (2-3) beat the visiting Tigers (0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday.

University 13, Ferris 11: Ryan Griep had two hits including a triple, scored three times and added three RBIs and the Titans (2-3) beat the Saxons (2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Kaylie Gorell struck out seven for U-Hi, while Katlynn Strauss struck out 10 for Ferris.

Colville 18-10, Newport 3-5: Andi Brown scored five times and drove in three in the first game and the Indians (3-0) swept the visiting Grizzlies (1-5) in a Northeast A League doubleheader.

Timberlake 18-17, Kellogg 2-0: Brooke Jessen had three hits with two doubles and five RBIs and the Tigers (12-3) beat the Bulldogs (4-3) in five innings in the first game of an Intermountain League doubleheader. Logan Walsh had two hits, including a solo home run and scored three times for Timberlake. Bernie Carhart struck out eight in a one-hitter, had three hits and scored four times in the second game.

St. Maries 7-13, Kamiah 1-0: Taci Watkins struck out 21, scored twice and added two RBIs and the Lumberjacks (10-2) beat the Kubs (2-12) in the first game of a Central Idaho League 2A doubleheader. Gracie Barden struck out seven in a complete-game no-hitter in the second game.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 14, Mt. Spokane 9: Trygve Grimsby went 2 for 3 with a homer and 6 RBIs as the visiting Bullpups (4-1) beat the Wildcats (4-1) on Friday. G-Prep reliever Brock Molenda entered with the score tied at nine and stuck out five of the seven batters he faced. Molenda went 3 for 5 at the plate with a double, three runs and a RBI.

Central Valley 11, Cheney 2: Ryan Clay tripled, scored twice and drove in two and the Bears (3-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-5) in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game on Friday. Aaden Anderson struck out six in three innings for Central Valley.

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 2: Levi Nicodemus struck out nine over five innings and the Panthers (4-1) beat the visiting Tigers (3-2) in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game. Ben Schnuerman struck out seven over four innings for Lewis and Clark.

University 19, Ferris 1: Ricco Longo allowed one unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts in a five-inning complete game and the Titans (1-4) topped the visiting Saxons (1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game Triston Madison went 3 for 3 with a run and five RBIs for U-Hi.

Post Falls 11-10, Moscow 5-3: Kaden Cripps went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and the Trojans (13-4) beat the Bears (6-6) in the first game of an IEL doubleheader on Friday. Spencer Zeller scored twice and drove in two out of the leadoff spot for Post Falls. Chad Redinger and Cody Isakson had a pair of hits apiece for Moscow. Nick Chase struck out five over 5 1/3 innings and went 2 for 3 with an RBI and the Trojans (15-4) beat the Bears (6-7) in the second game.

Colfax 21-21, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 5-8: Ryan Henning had three hits including a double and a triple in the second game and the Bulldogs (8-0) swept the Broncos (0-3) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Track and field

Rogers boys 62, East Valley 42: At Rogers. Daniel Lee won the 400 (57.53) and 1,600 (4;33.51) to help the Pirates top the Knights in a GSL 2A meet. EV’s Brady Boykin won the 200 (25.06) and the long jump (19-01).

East Valley girls 104, Rogers 25: At Rogers. Ellabelle Taylor won the 100 (13.10) and the 200 (27.51) to lead the Knights over the Pirates. EV’s Abby Crossley won the 800 (2:50.37) and the 1,600 (6:03.80).

West Valley boys 112, Pullman 32: At Pullman. Keenan Kuntz doubled up on the 100 (10.50) and the 200 (22.50) to lead the Eagles over the Greyhounds. WV’s Ethan Hockinson won the 110 hurdles (17.50) and 300 hurdles (44.10).

Pullman girls 89, West Valley 51: At Pullman. Nicole Avery won four individual events, taking the 100 hurdles (17.80), 300 hurdles (53.6), long jump (16-0), and javelin (96-0’) to help the Greyhounds over the Eagles. WV’s Madison Moloney won the 100 (13.30), 200 (27.60) and 400 (1:02.10).

North Central boys 86, Shadle Park 59: At NC.

Shadle Park girls 77, North Central 52: At NC.

Clarkston boys 98, Othello 41: At Clarkston. Mark Tadzhimatov won the 800 (2;19.65), 1,600 (5:04.29) and 3,200 (11;41.60) to lead the Bantams over the Huskies. Clarkston’s Dawson Packwood won the shot (39-01) and the discus (114-00) and was second in the javelin (107-00).

Othello girls 91, Clarkston 40: At Clarkston. The Huskies swept the relays and the throws and topped the Bantams. Clarkston’s Alyssa Whittle won the 100 (13.69), 300 hurdles (51.48) high jump (4-11) and the triple jump (32-06) and the

Girls tennis

Newport 3, Deer Park 2: At DP. No. 1 singles-Brenna Ellis (New) def. Annika Van Veen 6-2, 6-4. No. 1 doubles-Carlie Bundy and Rebecca Bundy (DP) def. Lilly Hughes and Clara McMeen 6-2, 6-3.