Prep roundup: Aiden Stewart leads North Central over Clarkston in GSL 2A baseball doubleheader

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

North Central 11, Clarkston 1: Aiden Stewart went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Luther Allen threw a complete game three-hitter with five strikeouts and the Indians (2-2) beat the visiting Bantams (1-3) in the first game of a GSL doubleheader on Saturday.

North Central 7, Clarkston 1: Aiden Stewart allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts over five innings and the Indians (3-2) beat the visiting Bantams (1-4) in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Saturday. Glenn Stites went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Spencer Mahn went 2 for 2 and scored three times for NC.

East Valley 16-17, Rogers 3-2: The Knights () swept the visiting Pirates () in a GSL 2A doubleheader. Details were unavailable.

Pullman 9, Othello 1: Nicholas Robison went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the visiting Greyhounds (4-0) beat the Huskies (0-4) in the first game of a GSL doubleheader on Saturday.

Pullman 11, Othello 0: Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park 10, West Valley 7: Andrew Fox had a pair of hits and the visiting Highlanders (4-0) beat the Eagles (3-1) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Saturday. Dallas Gohl homered for West Valley.

Shadle Park 18, West Valley 17: Andrew Fox had three hits, including a grand slam, and the visiting Highlanders (5-0) beat the Eagles (3-2) in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Saturday.

Lakeside 11, Newport 0: Ben Watson went 2 for 4 and with three RBIs and the Eagles (1-1) shut out the visiting Grizzlies (0-4) in the first game of a Northeast A League doubleheader.

Lakeside 17, Newport 5: Dylan Jensen went 4 for 4 and drove in four and the Eagles (2-1) beat the Grizzlies (0-5) in the second game. Ben Watson went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Sadahiro Patterson struck out 12 for Lakeside.

Deer Park 20, Medical Lake 12: Kylen Krepcik hit a solo home run, scored twice and drove in six and the Stags (2-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1) in the first game of a Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday. Cam Comer went 3 for 4 wth three runs for Medical Lake.

Medical Lake 3, Deer Park 1: Brent Keith went 1 for 1, scored and drove in a run and the Cardinals (1-1) defeated the Stags (2-1) in three innings in the second game of a Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday.

Columbia 9-3, Northport 5-18: Details were unavailable.

Coeur d’Alene 14, Lake City 0: Liam Paddack allowed three hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts in a complete game and the visiting Vikings (10-7) shut out the Timberwolves (3-11) in the first game of an Inland Empire League 5A/4A doubleheader on Saturday. Andrew Karns went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs while Wade Mallory drove in four runs for the Vikings.

Coeur d’Alene 4, Lake City 3: Troy Shepard struck out six over three shutout innings of relief and the visiting Vikings (11-7) beat the Timberwolves (3-12) in an Inland Empire League 5A/4A game Saturday. Liam Paddack drove in three for CdA.

Fastpitch softball

Deer Park 14, Riverside 11: Makayla Williams had three hits with a home run, double and four RBIs and the Stags (2-4) beat the visiting Rams (2-1) in the first game of a Northeast A doubleheader. Kynlea Toner had two hits for Deer Park, including a homer.

Deer Park 12, Riverside 7: Layne Lathrop had two hits with a home run and the visiting Stags (3-4) beat the Rams (2-2) in game two. Kynlea Toner had two triples and two doubles for the Rams.

Northport 27-17, Inchelium 12-18

Lake City 7, Coeur d’Alene 0: Phoebe Schultze struck out 13 in a compete-game shut out and and the Timberwolves (12-4) beat the visiting Vikings (5-13) in the first game of a scheduled IEL doubleheader on Saturday. Abby Jankay went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Austin Hill had two hits and scored three runs for Lake City. Game 2 was rained out.

Post Falls 12, Moscow 2: Kaycie Barber went 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs and the Trojans (10-3) beat the Bears (2-11) in the first game of an IEL doubleheader. Sophia Solberg had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Post Falls.

Post Falls 16, Moscow 1: Kaycie Barber homered, scored three times and drove in three and the Trojans (11-3) beat the visiting Bears (2-12) in the second game. McKenna Moak doubled twice with four RBIs for Post Falls.

St. Maries 12-21, Orofino 0-4: The Lumberjacks (13-2) swept the Maniacs (9-8) in a Central Idaho League doubleheader. Taci Watkins went 3 for 3, scored twice and struck out 12 in the first game.

Spring boys soccer

Newport 5, Colville 0: Duncan Hicks-Fraser scored three goals and the visiting Grizzlies (1-3) beat the Indians (0-2) in a Northeast A League game.

Northwest Christian 2, Riverside 1: Elijah Lewis scored the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute, his second of the game, and the Crusaders (2-0) edged the Rams (3-1) in a Northeast A League game on Saturday. Kameron Toner scored for Riverside.

Lakeside 5, Deer Park 0: Details were unavailable.

Track and field

University boys 79.5, Ferris 66: At U-Hi. George Gregory won the 100 (12.02), the 200 (23.55) and the 400 (51.93) and the Titans topped the Saxons in a GSL 4A/3A meet. Ferris’ Cole Omlin won the high jump (6-04), long jump (20-09), triple jump (39-05) and shot put (42-06).

Ferris girls 78.5, University 62.5: At U-Hi. Kyla Sheehan won the 100 (13.86) and the 200 (29.75) and the Saxons beat the Titans. Bailey Warnica won both hurdle events (17.56; 49.90) and triple jump (31-11).