Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Aiden Stewart leads North Central over Clarkston in GSL 2A baseball doubleheader

UPDATED: Sat., April 24, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

North Central 11, Clarkston 1: Aiden Stewart went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Luther Allen threw a complete game three-hitter with five strikeouts and the Indians (2-2) beat the visiting Bantams (1-3) in the first game of a GSL doubleheader on Saturday.

North Central 7, Clarkston 1: Aiden Stewart allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts over five innings and the Indians (3-2) beat the visiting Bantams (1-4) in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Saturday. Glenn Stites went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Spencer Mahn went 2 for 2 and scored three times for NC.

East Valley 16-17, Rogers 3-2: The Knights () swept the visiting Pirates () in a GSL 2A doubleheader. Details were unavailable.

Pullman 9, Othello 1: Nicholas Robison went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the visiting Greyhounds (4-0) beat the Huskies (0-4) in the first game of a GSL doubleheader on Saturday.

Pullman 11, Othello 0: Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park 10, West Valley 7: Andrew Fox had a pair of hits and the visiting Highlanders (4-0) beat the Eagles (3-1) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Saturday. Dallas Gohl homered for West Valley.

Shadle Park 18, West Valley 17: Andrew Fox had three hits, including a grand slam, and the visiting Highlanders (5-0) beat the Eagles (3-2) in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Saturday.

Lakeside 11, Newport 0: Ben Watson went 2 for 4 and with three RBIs and the Eagles (1-1) shut out the visiting Grizzlies (0-4) in the first game of a Northeast A League doubleheader.

Lakeside 17, Newport 5: Dylan Jensen went 4 for 4 and drove in four and the Eagles (2-1) beat the Grizzlies (0-5) in the second game. Ben Watson went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Sadahiro Patterson struck out 12 for Lakeside.

Deer Park 20, Medical Lake 12: Kylen Krepcik hit a solo home run, scored twice and drove in six and the Stags (2-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1) in the first game of a Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday. Cam Comer went 3 for 4 wth three runs for Medical Lake.

Medical Lake 3, Deer Park 1: Brent Keith went 1 for 1, scored and drove in a run and the Cardinals (1-1) defeated the Stags (2-1) in three innings in the second game of a Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday. 

Columbia 9-3, Northport 5-18: Details were unavailable.

Coeur d’Alene 14, Lake City 0: Liam Paddack allowed three hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts in a complete game and the visiting Vikings (10-7) shut out the Timberwolves (3-11) in the first game of an Inland Empire League 5A/4A doubleheader on Saturday. Andrew Karns went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs while Wade Mallory drove in four runs for the Vikings.

Coeur d’Alene 4, Lake City 3: Troy Shepard struck out six over three shutout innings of relief and the visiting Vikings (11-7) beat the Timberwolves (3-12) in an Inland Empire League 5A/4A game Saturday. Liam Paddack drove in three for CdA. 

Fastpitch softball

Deer Park 14, Riverside 11: Makayla Williams had three hits with a home run, double and four RBIs and the Stags (2-4) beat the visiting Rams (2-1) in the first game of a Northeast A doubleheader. Kynlea Toner had two hits for Deer Park, including a homer.

Deer Park 12, Riverside 7:  Layne Lathrop had two hits with a home run and the visiting Stags (3-4) beat the Rams (2-2) in game two. Kynlea Toner had two triples and two doubles for the Rams.

Northport 27-17, Inchelium 12-18

Lake City 7, Coeur d’Alene 0: Phoebe Schultze struck out 13 in a compete-game shut out and and the Timberwolves (12-4) beat the visiting Vikings (5-13) in the first game of a scheduled IEL doubleheader on Saturday. Abby Jankay went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Austin Hill had two hits and scored three runs for Lake City. Game 2 was rained out.

Post Falls 12, Moscow 2: Kaycie Barber went 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs and the Trojans (10-3) beat the Bears (2-11) in the first game of an IEL doubleheader. Sophia Solberg had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Post Falls.

Post Falls 16, Moscow 1: Kaycie Barber homered, scored three times and drove in three and the Trojans (11-3) beat the visiting Bears (2-12) in the second game. McKenna Moak doubled twice with four RBIs for Post Falls.

St. Maries 12-21, Orofino 0-4: The Lumberjacks (13-2) swept the Maniacs (9-8) in a Central Idaho League doubleheader. Taci Watkins went 3 for 3, scored twice and struck out 12 in the first game.

Spring boys soccer

Newport 5, Colville 0: Duncan Hicks-Fraser scored three goals and the visiting Grizzlies (1-3) beat the Indians (0-2) in a Northeast A League game.

Northwest Christian 2, Riverside 1: Elijah Lewis scored the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute, his second of the game, and the Crusaders (2-0) edged the Rams (3-1) in a Northeast A League game on Saturday. Kameron Toner scored for Riverside.

Lakeside 5, Deer Park 0: Details were unavailable. 

Track and field

University boys 79.5, Ferris 66: At U-Hi. George Gregory won the 100 (12.02), the 200 (23.55) and the 400 (51.93) and the Titans topped the Saxons in a GSL 4A/3A meet. Ferris’ Cole Omlin won the high jump (6-04), long jump (20-09), triple jump (39-05) and shot put (42-06).

Ferris girls 78.5, University 62.5: At U-Hi. Kyla Sheehan won the 100 (13.86) and the 200 (29.75) and the Saxons beat the Titans. Bailey Warnica won both hurdle events (17.56; 49.90) and triple jump (31-11).

