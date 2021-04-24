Sunday digest

College volleyball: Alli Stumler had a season-high 26 kills, the biggest coming on the final point of the match, and Kentucky won its first national championship in women’s volleyball with a four-set victory over Texas on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Wildcats (24-1) had the nation’s most efficient offense this season and, with the exception of a few hiccups early in the first set and the start of the fourth, they were in top form with Stumler and sisters Madi and Avery Skinner leading the way.

After Texas forced a second match point, Stumler hammered a kill the Longhorns had no chance of handling, that ended a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 victory.

Kentucky setter Madison Lilley, the national player of the year, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after finishing with 53 set assists against the Longhorns.

Kentucky freshman Madi Skinner had a season-high 19 kills and Avery Skinner had 14 kills and four blocks.

Stumler, who had only two errors on 51 swings, won the battle against Big 12 Player of the Year Logan Eggleston, who had 21 kills and just one error on 50 swings. Skylar Fields added 16 kills for the Longhorns (27-2), who were in the final for the fifth time in 12 years.

Kentucky’s championship also was the Southeastern Conference’s first in women’s volleyball.

The Wildcats only loss this spring was a five-setter against Florida last month. They lost only two sets in five tournament matches. They defeated Washington in four sets in the national semifinals.

Henderson wins L.A. Open for 10th LPGA title

Golf: Brooke Henderson rallied to win the L.A. Open for her 10th LPGA Tour title, chipping in for birdie on the par-3 12th in an early back-nine burst and getting up-and-down for par on the last.

Four strokes behind leader Jessica Korda and three back of top-ranked Jin Young Ko entering the sunny day at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Henderson closed with her second straight 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Korda.

The 23-year-old Canadian birdied the par-4 11th to take the lead at 15 under. She holed out from 70 feet from right and below the green on 12, and made a birdie on the 14th.

Henderson bogeyed the 17th to cut her lead to two, then chipped inside 2 feet for par on the par-3 18th.

The sixth-ranked Henderson won for the first time since June 2019. She finished at 16-under 268 to break the event record of 14 under set by Minjee Lee in 2019.

•Oosthuizen-Schwartzel surge to lead: Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel birdied six of their final eight holes to shoot a 9-under 63 and take a one-shot lead at 19-under 197 into the final round of the Zurich Classic in Avondale, Louisiana.

The South African tandem had a successful round in a best-ball format that included nine birdies – five by Schwartzel and four by Oosthuizen in the PGA Tour’s lone regular-season team event. The tournament will close with an alternate-shot round.

Fargas steps down as LSU coach





Women’s basketball: LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas has stepped down to pursue another opportunity, the university announced.

While LSU did not disclose where Fargas was headed next, she has been in negotiations to take over as team president of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, people familiar with those discussions have told the Associated Press.

Fargas has coached 10 years at LSU, going 177-129 with five 20-win seasons and six NCAA Tournament appearances. She ranks second in LSU history in victories behind only Sue Gunter.

While it remains to be seen who’ll replace Fargas, it would not be surprising to see LSU pursue Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, a south Louisiana native and former Louisiana Tech player whose son, Kramer Robertson, played baseball for the Tigers.

Local watch

MLB

Andrew Kittredge (Ferris), Tampa Bay: 1 inning, 1 hit, save in 5-3 win vs. Toronto

NBA

Aron Baynes (WSU), Toronto: DNP – coach’s decision

Kelly Olynyk (GU), Houston: 21 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds in 129-116 loss at Denver

Domantas Sabonis (GU), Indiana: DNP – missed third straight game with lower back soreness

NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Los Angeles: 1 shot, 3 hits, 2 of 10 faceoffs won in 4-0 loss vs. Arizona

Derek Ryan, Calgary: 2 assists, 1 shot, 4 of 11 faceoffs won in 5-2 win vs. Montreal

Ty Smith, New Jersey: DNP – day to day with upper-body injury

Jared Spurgeon, Minnesota: 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 shot, 1 hit in 6-3 win at San Jose

