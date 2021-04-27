‘A devastating hole in Spokane’: Upscale salon 14th and Grand closing permanently after 36 years in business

After 36 years in business, 14th and Grand Salon on the South Hill has decided to close its doors permanently, announcing Tuesday on Facebook it would be the last day of business.

“We can’t fully express our deep gratitude for your business and support,” the statement said. “Serving you and our community has been nothing but an absolute pleasure.”

14th and Grand, 1337 S. Grand Blvd., declined to comment when contacted Tuesday.

Amy McCoy, owner of House of POp salon downtown, said her husband, Douglas McCoy, worked at 14th and Grand for 13 years, starting when the couple first moved to Spokane in 2007 with their young child.

The salon offered an hourly rate that was “unheard of” in Seattle salons, along with health care and retirement plans that protected their family, McCoy said. The upscale salon also created opportunities for Douglas McCoy to style hair for New York Fashion Week. McCoy said she and her husband are business owners partly because of 14th and Grand’s nurturing.

“I know so many stylists who have come from 14th and Grand who have opened up their own salons, or they’ve gone on to New York (City) to be successful hair stylists,” McCoy said. “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to 14th and Grand, and many, many hair stylists do. This will cause a devastating hole in Spokane.”

McCoy said she understands the closure, even without knowing the details. She’s seen a flood of stylists leaving because of burnout. Limited clients and altered workflows because of the pandemic have created immense stress for her own stylists, she said.