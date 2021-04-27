High three-star offensive tackle Jihad Lateef commits to Washington State

Following a two-month hiatus, Washington State’s 2022 recruiting class picked up its third commitment on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Jihad Lateef, a high three-star prospect out of Lubbock, Texas, pledged to the Cougars, giving Nick Rolovich’s team its first commitment since Feb. 24.

Excited for the future. Blessed by the process. I’m home!!! #GoCougs #Family @Coach_Cluley @d_shelt77 @Coach_McHugh @806HsscConnect @TrustMyEyesO @NickRolovich @CoachWeber62 @CoachRegalado @WSUCougarFB @WSU_FBRecruits @J_Seumalo pic.twitter.com/6AgLiSafNy — J I H A D💙🚀🎰 (@JihadLateef4) April 27, 2021

Lateef chose the Cougars over two other Power Five schools, Arizona State and Kansas, and also had offers from Houston, Colorado State, New Mexico, North Texas, Texas State and Tulsa. According to 247Sports.com, Lateef was also offered a scholarship by Arizona under Kevin Sumlin, but the website indicates new Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch didn’t honor the previously standing offer.

At Estacado High School in Lubbock, Lateef was a first-team all-district selection and graded out at 86% while totaling 86 pancake blocks (leaving the defensive player flat on his back) last season, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Lateef is the sixth-rated offensive tackle prospect in the state and is considered “a high-ceiling offensive tackle prospect who is only going to get better as he matures. He has all the tools and had a great off-season heading into 2020 to transform into an elite recruit.”

Lateef is tabbed as the No. 107 overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports.com and the country’s 74th-rated offensive tackle.

He joins a 2022 recruiting class that already includes Arizona quarterback Adryan Lara and California linebacker Tariq Al-Uqdah.