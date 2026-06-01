WSU lands commitment from prep prospect Owen Yurosek for first TE in class of 2027

PULLMAN – Washington State is adding some size to its next prep class.

On Monday, the Cougars reeled in a commitment from prep tight end Owen Yurosek, the team’s sixth pledge in their class of 2027.

First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and guiding me every step of the way. Without Him, none of this would be possible.



I would also like to thank the entire Washington State coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the chance to… pic.twitter.com/ebKpMP6Ogv — Owen Yurosek (@owen_yurosek) June 1, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Yurosek hails from Bakersfield Christian School in California, where he also fielded offers from Fresno State, San Jose State, Nevada, Hawaii, UNLV and others. He turned those down to join the Cougs’ class of 2027, which features three other players from California, perhaps signaling a shift back to WSU’s traditional recruiting roots.

Under former coach Jimmy Rogers, who left after one season for the same job at Iowa State last winter, the Cougars attempted to establish recruiting pipelines in places like Louisiana and the Midwest, where coaches had connections from their previous stop at South Dakota State.

Last fall, Yurosek caught 13 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown, including a long reception of 48 yards. Yurosek is also the brother of Ben Yurosek, who authored a sparkling career playing tight end at Stanford before signing an undrafted free -agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings last spring.

Owen Yurosek still has a visit to Nevada lined up, set for June 12.

WSU’s updated class of 2027:

• Owen Yurosek, TE, Bakersfield HS (Bakersfield, California)

• Ryan Harrington, 3-star QB, Anacortes HS (Washington)

• Josiah Rand, 3-star LB, Chaminade HS (West Hills, California)

• Marquez Wimberly, 3-star RB, Nazareth HS (Nazareth, Pennsylvania)

• Lopeti Malupo, 3-star DL, Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco)

• EJ Coleman, 3-star ATH, Folsom HS (Folsom, California)