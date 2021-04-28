On the Air
Wed., April 28, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice ESPNU
Baseball, college
4:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Phila. at St. Louis OR N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Houston ROOT
1 p.m.: Seattle at Houston (joined in progress) MLB
4 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Atlanta OR L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee MLB
8:30 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona MLB
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Indiana NBA
Beach volleyball, college women
8 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Oregon Pac-12
9:45 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. UCLA Pac-12
11:30 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Arizona Pac-12
1:15 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford Pac-12
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon/Utah vs. USC … Pac-12
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: NFL Draft ABC/ESPN/NFL
Golf
6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open GOLF
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship GOLF
7:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s Championship GOLF
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Florida at Chicago NBC Sports
7:30 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton NBC Sports
Lacrosse, college men
3:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Loyola (Md.) CBS Sports
MMA
6 p.m.: PFL 2: Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender ESPN2
Soccer, men
6 p.m.: UEFA Europa League: TBA CBS Sports
8 p.m.: UEFA Europa League: TBA CBS Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700 AM
Football, NFL
4 p.m.: NFL Draft – Day 1 700 AM
Events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.