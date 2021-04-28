The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice ESPNU

Baseball, college

4:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Phila. at St. Louis OR N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore MLB

11 a.m.: Seattle at Houston ROOT

1 p.m.: Seattle at Houston (joined in progress) MLB

4 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Atlanta OR L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee MLB

8:30 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona MLB

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Indiana NBA

Beach volleyball, college women

8 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Oregon Pac-12

9:45 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. UCLA Pac-12

11:30 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Arizona Pac-12

1:15 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford Pac-12

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon/Utah vs. USC … Pac-12

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: NFL Draft ABC/ESPN/NFL

Golf

6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship GOLF

7:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Florida at Chicago NBC Sports

7:30 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton NBC Sports

Lacrosse, college men

3:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Loyola (Md.) CBS Sports

MMA

6 p.m.: PFL 2: Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender ESPN2

Soccer, men

6 p.m.: UEFA Europa League: TBA CBS Sports

8 p.m.: UEFA Europa League: TBA CBS Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700 AM

Football, NFL

4 p.m.: NFL Draft – Day 1 700 AM

Events subject to change

