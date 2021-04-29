Menu
Thu., April 29, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: California at Washington, 5 p.m.; Oregon at Washington State, 6:05.
High school: GSL: Ferris at Central Valley, Cheney at Gonzaga Prep, University vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Mt. Spokane at Mead, all 4 p.m.
Golf
College men: WCC Championship in Henderson, Nevada, 7 a.m.
Soccer
College women: NCAA Tournament in Cary, North Carolina: Washington vs. Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
Softball
High school: GSL: Ferris at Central Valley, Cheney at Gonzaga Prep, University vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Mt. Spokane at Mead, all 4 p.m.
Track and field
College: Washington State at West Coast Relays in Fresno, California, 7:30 a.m.; Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at Oregon State High Performance Meet in Corvallis, 10; Washington State, Idaho, CC Spokane at Buc Scoring Invitational at Whitworth, 2 p.m.
High school: GSL: North Central at West Valley, East Valley at Othello, Rogers at Shadle Park, Pullman at Clarkston, all 3:45 p.m.
Volleyball
College: NWAC: Big Bend vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 5 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
