Baseball

College: Pac-12: California at Washington, 5 p.m.; Oregon at Washington State, 6:05.

High school: GSL: Ferris at Central Valley, Cheney at Gonzaga Prep, University vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Mt. Spokane at Mead, all 4 p.m.

Golf

College men: WCC Championship in Henderson, Nevada, 7 a.m.

Soccer

College women: NCAA Tournament in Cary, North Carolina: Washington vs. Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

Softball

Track and field

College: Washington State at West Coast Relays in Fresno, California, 7:30 a.m.; Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at Oregon State High Performance Meet in Corvallis, 10; Washington State, Idaho, CC Spokane at Buc Scoring Invitational at Whitworth, 2 p.m.

High school: GSL: North Central at West Valley, East Valley at Othello, Rogers at Shadle Park, Pullman at Clarkston, all 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball

College: NWAC: Big Bend vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 5 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.