Police seek help identifying suspects in defacing of downtown Spokane George Floyd mural

Spokane police want help from the public identifying three men captured on video defacing a George Floyd mural downtown, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

A tweeted video of the suspected vandalism showed multiple people wearing dark clothing and covering the image of Floyd’s face on the side of Shacktown Community Cycle on Second Avenue in white paint before entering a dark-colored pickup truck.

The April 24 vandalism marks the second time the Floyd mural, painted by Spokane artist Daniel Lopez, has been defaced since it appeared downtown following protests against police brutality.

After the first incident in July, Shacktown Community Cycle set up a PayPal donation account to help cover the cost of an updated camera system, according to its Facebook page.

The second incident follows last week’s verdict against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s May killing.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.