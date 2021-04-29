Seahawks find project in 2016 1st-rounder Robert Nkemdiche
Thu., April 29, 2021
RENTON, Wash. — Pete Carroll may have found another reclamation project after the Seattle Seahawks signed former first-round defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche on Thursday.
Nkemdiche, 26, was a top prospect coming out of Mississippi, but his NFL career has been mostly a flop.
Nkemdiche was the 29th overall pick of the 2016 draft by Arizona, and appeared in 27 games over three seasons with six starts. His production was underwhelming, cresting with a career-high 32 tackles and 4½ sacks in the 2018 season. Nkemdiche’s 2018 season was cut short by a knee injury that required surgery and eventually led to his release by Arizona after failing his physical.
Nkemdiche last played in the NFL in 2019 with Miami, where he appeared in two games. He was also briefly suspended by the NFL during the 2019 season for an undisclosed violation of league rules.
Nkemdiche is clearly a depth addition to Seattle’s defensive tackle rotation. Seattle appears set with starters Poona Ford and Al Woods, but is otherwise thin at the position.
