Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission staff recommend rate decrease for Avista customers

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission is recommending a slight rate decrease for Avista Corp.’s electric and natural gas customers.

Under the UTC energy staff’s proposal, residential electric customers using 914 kilowatt hours a month would pay $1.14 less, for an average monthly bill of $81.19.

Natural gas customers using 67 therms a month would pay 11 cents less, for an average monthly bill of $56.42, according to a UTC news release.

UTC’s energy staff removed Avista’s proposed increases to cover projected operating expenses – including those associated with insurance and information technology – from the company’s rate proposal.

UTC staff supported Avista recouping $1.7 million in costs it incurred in 2020 to fund its wildfire resilience plan but opposed the Spokane-based utility company’s request to include wildfire costs that it scheduled for January to September 2021.

Costs incurred in 2021 or beyond will be considered in future rate proceedings, according to the UTC news release.

The staff’s proposal also excluded $9 million in costs related to Colstrip Units 3 and 4. Avista is a co-owner of the units at the Colstrip, Montana, coal-fired power plant.

The three-member UTC, which is not bound by Avista’s rate request or energy staff’s recommendation, will make a final decision on the utility’s rates this fall. New rates would go into effect Oct. 1.

The UTC will hold a virtual public hearing on the rate proposal at 6 p.m. June 16.

The public can participate via Microsoft Teams or by calling (253) 372-2181 and using conference ID 328 665 042#.