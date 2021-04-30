STCU reopening three branches

After more than a year of closure, STCU is reopening its Liberty Lake, Indian Trail and Moran Prairie branch lobbies beginning Monday.

The openings will bring the credit union’s number of full-service branch locations in operation to 20. The credit union expects to open its Cheney, Qualchan, South Valley, Hutton and downtown Spokane branch lobbies by early summer, according to a news release.

STCU’s Silver Lake and downtown Coeur d’Alene branch lobbies also are expected to reopen in the summer.

While STCU’s drive-thru banking and ATMs have remained open, the credit union closed some of its branch lobbies early in the pandemic, allowing it to shift resources to higher-volume locations, better accommodate social-distancing guidelines and provide more flexibility for staff scheduling as schools shifted to remote learning.

STCU is a nonprofit financial cooperative with more than 220,000 members, and $4.3 billion in total assets. It operates 28 branches in 15 cities.