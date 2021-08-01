With just days before the August primary election, there’s still time to turn in your ballot

Primary Election Day is just days away, and it’s voters’ chance to choose which local candidates across Spokane County should advance to the Nov. 2 General Election.

The ballot for the Aug. 3 primary election, which only features races with more than two candidates, has city council races in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Deer Park and Rockford, as well as school district races in Spokane, Central Valley, Cheney and East Valley. One commissioner seat for the Spokane County Water District 3 is also on the ballot.

In Washington’s top two primary system, the two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

City Council seats in both Spokane and Spokane Valley are up for grabs this election cycle.

In Spokane, two city council seats are up in the primary: the northeast and northwest council districts.

Three candidates are vying to replace Councilwoman Kate Burke, who represents the northeast district, covering Hillyard, Logan, Chief Garry Park and Shiloh Hills. On the August ballot are Jonathan Bingle, owner of an events business; Luc Jasmin III, owner of Parkview Early Learning Center; and Naghmana Sherazi, an employee at Gonzaga University’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Five candidates are on the ballot for the northwest district seat, currently held by Councilwoman Candace Mumm: Lacrecia “Lu” Hill, consultant; Karen Kearney, retired from a career in banking; Mike Lish, owner of D.Lish’s Hamburgers; Christopher Savage, who ran in 2019; and Zack Zappone, who ran for state representative in 2020.

Three Spokane Valley City Council spots are on this primary ballot.

The ballot for Council position No. 4 includes incumbent Ben Wick, co-owner of The Black Diamond Brandon Fenton, Mark McManus, who said he is not actually running, and Christopher Ingraham, who did not respond to The Spokesman-Review interview requests.

Incumbent Pam Haley faces two candidates for Council position No. 5. Wayne Fenton, co-owner of The Black Diamond bar and pool hall, and Mary Butler-Stonewall, who used to work as a general contractor, are on the ballot. Pat Stretch’s name will appear on the ballot, though Stretch died May 30 after filing for the seat.

The ballot for Council position No. 7 includes incumbent Linda Thompson; Laura Padden, wife of state Sen. Mike Padden and employee at Spokane Community College; and Renault Patrick Evans, former elementary school teacher.

Spokane County Fire Protection Districts 3, 4 and 8 each have a proposition on the ballot that would restore property tax levies in their districts.

Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, so check your mailbox pickup time or stop at a local drop box or voter service center. New voters also have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to register and vote in person.

As of Friday, turnout in the county was just over 15%.

Visit spokanecounty.org for more information on the current election.