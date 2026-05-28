Man faces felony hate crime charge after scuffle with Spokane political candidates placing campaign signs

A pair of Spokane political candidates got into a scuffle with an admittedly drunken cyclist while they posted campaign signs over Memorial Day weekend.

A Spokane man is now facing assault and felony harassment charges after police say he headbutted and accosted Spokane County Treasurer Mike Volz, who is seeking re-election unopposed, and Dale Whitaker, a Republican candidate for Spokane County auditor.

Adrian Davis, 43, is still in custody of the Spokane County Jail under a judge’s order after making his first appearance in court following the incident this week.

The interaction played out while Whitaker and Volz put up campaign signs near North Wall Street and West Cascade Way on Friday. Whitaker captured the tail end on video, after Davis continued to escalate tensions, he said.

“My first reaction was that I didn’t want to press charges, I wanted this guy to get help,” Whitaker said in an interview.

Davis rode past Whitaker and Volz on a bike, observed them putting up signs and began accosting them, Whitaker said. Things got physical quickly, even as Volz and Whitaker tried to de-escalate, as can be seen in the video shared to social media by Whitaker and provided to The Spokesman-Review.

Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office who responded to the incident wrote in court records Davis initiated the confrontation by yelling a profanity at them, getting off his bike and proceeding to headbutt Volz in the chest.

Volz, an outgoing Spokane County state representative, said in a written statement that the assault is reflective of “a broader public safety crisis” that is the result of years of failed leadership at the state and local level.

He did not return a request for an interview ahead of publication.

“If a 6-foot-7 guy can’t put out campaign signs peacefully in a relatively quiet part of north Spokane, I can’t imagine what people in other parts of our community are dealing with on a daily basis,” Volz said.

Volz said state policies are lacking in ensuring public safety, and that city leadership are failing to meet the needs of Spokane residents. Volz is supporting Whitaker in his bid for office, as he is facing off with Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart to oversee local elections.

“Whether you are a Republican, Democrat, or Independent, you should be able to participate in the Democratic process without being accosted or assaulted,” Volz said. “Citizens, candidates, and elected officials should not have to question whether they are safe walking in Spokane, operating a business, or campaigning in their own community.”

Whitaker began filming Davis after Davis headbutted Volz, he said. He, Volz and some passersby who stopped to intervene can be seen on the footage attempting to de-escalate the situation.

Davis appears to be intoxicated, and he later told a deputy he was drunk, according to court records.

“You could smell the alcohol on him,” Whitaker said.

Davis yelled at Volz and Whitaker for being Democrats, and said that they “support homosexuals,” to which neither man directly engaged with, as seen on the video. The two were putting up signs that prominently featured the fact the candidates are Republicans, Whitaker said.

Whitaker said he does not believe the hostility was politically motivated, based on the clear misunderstandings and Davis’ not being in the “right state of mind.” He hoped Davis would go on his way without having to involve law enforcement.

Davis continued to accost Whitaker and Volz, all the while encouraging the men to call the police and that he would also be waiting for them. He repeatedly calls Whitaker, who has a wife and two children, a slur associated with the gay community.

Davis’ harassment charge is considered a hate crime against protected class, and appears to be linked to his repeated use of the slur and because his “assaultive actions appeared directly linked to his perception of Whitaker’s sexual orientation,” according to court records.

When it became clear to Davis that Whitaker was filming, Davis appeared to get angrier. He repeatedly yells his own name, profanely told Volz and Whitaker they would be in deep trouble “when the cops get here,” and started advancing on Whitaker. The footage ends when Davis appears to knock the recording device out of Whitaker’s hand.

Whitaker said he, too, was headbutted by Davis. He was reluctant to press charges, but said he was told by responding deputies it would be the only way Davis would receive the “help he clearly needed.”

Like Volz, Whitaker said the experience has left him wanting to see improvements after years of what he called bad policy making.

“We cannot address public safety without fixing some of these policies within the city and at the state level,” Whitaker said.

Davis is facing two charges of assault in the fourth degree, as well as a disorderly conduct charge, which are all considered misdemeanors. The malicious harassment charge is a Class C felony, and carries a potential maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Court records indicated Davis struggles with mental health and substance abuse. His prior convictions include assault, burglary and possession of stolen property. He remains in the county’s custody as of Thursday afternoon.