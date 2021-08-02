Spaghetti feed, auction will benefit Rusty Keele of Rusty’s Produce in Spokane Valley

From staff reports

Scott and Deanna Reckord, owners of Sullivan Scoreboard, are hosting a spaghetti feed on Thursday to benefit Rusty Keele, owner of Rusty’s Produce.

Keele, owner of the produce stand and a cancer survivor, is battling a medical condition that has paralyzed his legs and forced closure of the business.

The Reckords organized the event, which runs from 3-10 p.m. at 205 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley. It costs $20 to attend. Proceeds will go to the Help Rusty Fund, Scott Reckord said.

It will include a live music, a silent auction, and prizes and gifts provided by area businesses. For more information, email info@sullivanscoreboard.com or call (509) 599-2744.

“Rusty came into the Scoreboard recently, and he looked healthy and his spirits are good,” Reckord said. “Everyone loves Rusty.”