News >  Business

Spaghetti feed, auction will benefit Rusty Keele of Rusty’s Produce in Spokane Valley

UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 2, 2021

Rusty Keele sorts through his produce as he opens for business on April 16, 2013. The owners of Sullivan Scoreboard are hosting a spaghetti feed Thursday to raise money for Keele's medical expenses. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

Scott and Deanna Reckord, owners of Sullivan Scoreboard, are hosting a spaghetti feed on Thursday to benefit Rusty Keele, owner of Rusty’s Produce.

Keele, owner of the produce stand and a cancer survivor, is battling a medical condition that has paralyzed his legs and forced closure of the business.

The Reckords organized the event, which runs from 3-10 p.m. at 205 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley. It costs $20 to attend. Proceeds will go to the Help Rusty Fund, Scott Reckord said.

It will include a live music, a silent auction, and prizes and gifts provided by area businesses. For more information, email info@sullivanscoreboard.com or call (509) 599-2744.

“Rusty came into the Scoreboard recently, and he looked healthy and his spirits are good,” Reckord said. “Everyone loves Rusty.”

