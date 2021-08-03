Menu
UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 3, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Everett at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.