On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

12:30 p.m.: San Diego at Oakland OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

MLB

5 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis ESPN

8 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers OR San Fran. at Arizona MLB

Basketball, NBA Summer League

4 p.m.: San Antonio at Utah Jazz Blue NBA

5 p.m.: Miami vs. Golden State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Memphis at Utah Jazz White NBA

8 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Sacramento ESPNU

Golf

11 a.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf

Olympics

2:30 p.m.: Men’s marathon swimming NBC Sports

3:30 p.m.: Women’s golf Golf

5 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball – semifinal NBC

5 p.m.: Women’s diving – platform semifinal NBC

5 p.m.: Men’s skateboarding – park qualifying CNBC

5 p.m.: M/W track and field NBC/USA

6:05 p.m.: M/W canoeing/kayaking – finals CNBC

6:05 p.m.: Women’s diving – platform semifinal CNBC

8 p.m.: Men’s skateboarding – park qualifying final CNBC

9 p.m.: Men’s volleyball – semifinal NBC

10:30 p.m.: Men’s field hockey – bronze medal game CNBC

11 p.m.: Women’s diving – platform final USA

12:15 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s beach volleyball – semifinal USA

12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Men’s 20km race walk NBC Sports

1 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s soccer – bronze medal game USA

3:50 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s water polo – semifinal USA

Soccer, men

7 p.m.: USL: Phoenix FC at Oakland SC ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700-AM

All events subject to change

