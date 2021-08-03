On the Air
Tue., Aug. 3, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
12:30 p.m.: San Diego at Oakland OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
MLB
5 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis ESPN
8 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers OR San Fran. at Arizona MLB
Basketball, NBA Summer League
4 p.m.: San Antonio at Utah Jazz Blue NBA
5 p.m.: Miami vs. Golden State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Memphis at Utah Jazz White NBA
8 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Sacramento ESPNU
Golf
11 a.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
Olympics
2:30 p.m.: Men’s marathon swimming NBC Sports
3:30 p.m.: Women’s golf Golf
5 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball – semifinal NBC
5 p.m.: Women’s diving – platform semifinal NBC
5 p.m.: Men’s skateboarding – park qualifying CNBC
5 p.m.: M/W track and field NBC/USA
6:05 p.m.: M/W canoeing/kayaking – finals CNBC
6:05 p.m.: Women’s diving – platform semifinal CNBC
8 p.m.: Men’s skateboarding – park qualifying final CNBC
9 p.m.: Men’s volleyball – semifinal NBC
10:30 p.m.: Men’s field hockey – bronze medal game CNBC
11 p.m.: Women’s diving – platform final USA
12:15 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s beach volleyball – semifinal USA
12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Men’s 20km race walk NBC Sports
1 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s soccer – bronze medal game USA
3:50 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s water polo – semifinal USA
Soccer, men
7 p.m.: USL: Phoenix FC at Oakland SC ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700-AM
All events subject to change
