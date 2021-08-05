North Idaho College launches microgrant program

North Idaho College and the city of Coeur d’Alene are launching a venture fund microgrant program for early-stage entrepreneurs and small businesses in the region.

To be eligible for a venture fund microgrant, applicants must have experience working with at least one of the North Idaho College Venture Network programs: NIC Venture Center, NIC Avista Center for Entrepreneurship, North Idaho Small Business Development Center or GIZMO-CDA.

Qualified participants will receive one or more microgrants of up to $5,000 per recipient for nonlabor business costs.

Residents of Coeur d’Alene are strongly encouraged to apply.

For more information about the microgrant program and other NIC Venture Network programs, please visit: www.nic.edu/venture.