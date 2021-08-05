The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Clean Harbors 100 FS1

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root

4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego MLB

Golf, PGA Tour

7 a.m.: Barracuda Championship Golf

9 a.m.: WGC-St. Jude Invitational Golf

Lacrosse, women, Athletes Unlimited

2 p.m.: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Team Read vs. Team Ohlmiller FS1

Olympics

7 a.m.: Women’s basketball, semifinal USA

11:45 a.m.: Wrestling, men’s boxing, karate USA

3:30 p.m.: Women’s golf Golf

5 p.m.: Track and field, men’s diving, men’s basketball final NBC

6 p.m.: Women’s golf Golf

7 p.m.: Women’s pentathlon CNBC

8:45 p.m.: M/W canoe/kayak USA

11 p.m.: Women’s water polo, bronze medal match CNBC

2 a.m. (Saturday): Men’s handball, bronze medal NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: United Rentals 176 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root

1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia FS1

5:30 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego FS1

Basketball, Big3

9 a.m.: Week 5 CBS

Boxing, PBC Fight Night

5 p.m.: Cody Crowley vs. Gabriel Maestre FOX 28

Football, CFL

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Edmonton ESPN2

Football, NFL

3:30 p.m.: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ESPN/NFL

Golf

6 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC-St. Jude Invitational Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC-St. Jude Invitational CBS

11 a.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur, semifinals Golf

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship Golf

6 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf

MMA

5 p.m.: UFC 256 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2

Olympics

6 a.m.: M/W Wrestling OLY

6:30 a.m.: Baseball, gold medal game USA

10:30 a.m.: Men’s pentathlon NBC Sports

12:45 p.m.: Karate, wrestling, boxing USA

5 p.m.: Track and field, men’s diving, women’s basketball NBC

9:30 p.m.: M/W cycling, track finals CNBC

10:30 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, gold medal match NBC

11:30 p.m.: Men’s water polo, bronze medal match USA

Soccer, men

6:55 a.m.: Club friendly: Sevilla at Aston Villa ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: MLS: Real Salt Lake at Portland Root

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root

10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia TBS

1 p.m.: Texas at Oakland OR L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers MLB

4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs ABC

Basketball, NBA Summer League

1:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. New York ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Houston vs. Cleveland ESPN2

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC-St. Jude Invitational Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC-St. Jude Invitational CBS

11 a.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur, championship Golf

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship Golf

6 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf

Horse racing

10:30 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

5 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

8 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

9 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM

All events subject to change

