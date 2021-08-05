On the Air
Thu., Aug. 5, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Clean Harbors 100 FS1
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root
4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego MLB
Golf, PGA Tour
7 a.m.: Barracuda Championship Golf
9 a.m.: WGC-St. Jude Invitational Golf
Lacrosse, women, Athletes Unlimited
2 p.m.: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Team Read vs. Team Ohlmiller FS1
Olympics
7 a.m.: Women’s basketball, semifinal USA
11:45 a.m.: Wrestling, men’s boxing, karate USA
3:30 p.m.: Women’s golf Golf
5 p.m.: Track and field, men’s diving, men’s basketball final NBC
6 p.m.: Women’s golf Golf
7 p.m.: Women’s pentathlon CNBC
8:45 p.m.: M/W canoe/kayak USA
11 p.m.: Women’s water polo, bronze medal match CNBC
2 a.m. (Saturday): Men’s handball, bronze medal NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: United Rentals 176 FS1
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root
1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia FS1
5:30 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego FS1
Basketball, Big3
9 a.m.: Week 5 CBS
Boxing, PBC Fight Night
5 p.m.: Cody Crowley vs. Gabriel Maestre FOX 28
Football, CFL
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Edmonton ESPN2
Football, NFL
3:30 p.m.: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ESPN/NFL
Golf
6 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC-St. Jude Invitational Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC-St. Jude Invitational CBS
11 a.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur, semifinals Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship Golf
6 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf
MMA
5 p.m.: UFC 256 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2
Olympics
6 a.m.: M/W Wrestling OLY
6:30 a.m.: Baseball, gold medal game USA
10:30 a.m.: Men’s pentathlon NBC Sports
12:45 p.m.: Karate, wrestling, boxing USA
5 p.m.: Track and field, men’s diving, women’s basketball NBC
9:30 p.m.: M/W cycling, track finals CNBC
10:30 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, gold medal match NBC
11:30 p.m.: Men’s water polo, bronze medal match USA
Soccer, men
6:55 a.m.: Club friendly: Sevilla at Aston Villa ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: MLS: Real Salt Lake at Portland Root
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root
10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia TBS
1 p.m.: Texas at Oakland OR L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers MLB
4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs ABC
Basketball, NBA Summer League
1:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. New York ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Houston vs. Cleveland ESPN2
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC-St. Jude Invitational Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC-St. Jude Invitational CBS
11 a.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur, championship Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship Golf
6 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf
Horse racing
10:30 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
5 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
8 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
9 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM
