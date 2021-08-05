Things to do in Spokane Aug. 6-13 – ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ Food Truck Friday, French cooking class and ‘Frozen II’

U of I Free Summer Movies – Friday: “Grease,” PG; Aug. 13: “In the Heights,” PG-13; Aug. 20: “Knives Out,” PG-13; Aug. 21: “Wonder Woman 1984,” PG-13; Aug. 26: “A Quiet Place Part II,” PG-13. Movies begin at approximately 9 p.m. Free popcorn while supplies last. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

Hillyard Festival and Hi-Jinx Parade – Friday through Sunday. Featuring live entertainment, fireworks, beer garden, vendor fair, kids games and more. Noon-10 p.m. Greater Hillyard Community. Free.

Taylor Tomlinson – Comic known for her Netflix special “Quarter Life Crisis” and performances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Conan,” Comedy Central’s “Adam Devine’s House Party” and Netflix’s “The Comedy Lineup,” as well as a top 10 finish in season 9 of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Through Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$40. (509) 318-9998.

“For the Love of Country” – Directed by Lee Duke. Dinner is available with each show. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Visit northwoodsperformingarts.com for details. Friday, Saturday and Aug. 13 and 14. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $25 dinner and show; $12 adult, show only; $10 children and seniors, show only. (208) 448-1294.

Food Truck Friday – Featuring a variety of food trucks every Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through August. 221 N. Wall St.

Couples Date Night: Eight Is Enough – A four-person scramble. Dinner for two available for $25. Register at cdacasino.com/event/couples-date-night-eight-is-enough. Friday, 7 a.m. Circling Raven Golf Course, 37914 South Nukwalqw, Worley. $125. (800) 523-2464.

Cooking Class: Provence Première Partie With Chef Patricia – Make dishes from Provence, a region in southeastern France bordering Italy and the Mediterranean Sea. Make a warm zucchini and goat cheese terrine with bell pepper and tomato coulis; a specialty of the town of Sete on the Mediterranean coast, “calamar farci a la setoise”; calamari stuffed with pork cooked in a tomato garlic sauce; and “a blanc manger,” an almond cream flavored with orange blossom water and cinnamon for dessert. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Check my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for exact location. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Rodney Carrington – Show rescheduled from Aug. 7, 2020. Comedian and country artist. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $49-$79. (509) 481-2800.

“Frozen II” – Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Rated PG. 103 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. Saturday. Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Free.

Wine Class: Wines of the Southern Hemisphere – Sample a variety of wines from the Southern Hemisphere. Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Check my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for exact location. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Yoga and Mimosas – An hourlong Vinyasa flow, followed by your mimosa of choice. Hosted by the Union. Sunday, 10 a.m. Brick West Brewery, 1318 W. First Ave. $20. (509) 279-2982.

Steps for Autism Walk – Shop vendor booths before and after the 5k race. Featuring interactive sensory activities, local support programs, autism-friendly businesses, providers and more. Presented by the Northwest Autism Center, the ISAAC Foundation and Autism Society of Washington Spokane Chapter. Proceeds are distributed equally among the three organizations. Volunteer opportunities, vendor spots and sponsorships available. Sunday, 11 a.m. Riverfront Park, Forestry Shelter, 507 N. Howard St. $5-15. (509) 325-1515.

Wine Class: Wines of Brightness – A sampling of bracingly acidic, bright fruit showing and deftly balanced wines. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, or visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Check my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for exact location. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Circling Raven Family Day – Play a round of nine or 18 holes with the family. Juniors play free with a paying adult and will be entered into a drawing for a free golf lesson. Monday, Noon-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. (800) 523-2464.

“Little Red Riding Hood: A Children’s Opera” – A reimagining of the big bad wolf as a lovable character who hates sweets and Little Red, who just wishes she had listened to her mother. Starring Karen Hunt, Samantha Schneider and Mickey Zhang. Monday, 3 p.m. Riverfront Park, Pavilion, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Crooked Kilt – Featuring traditional and eclectic Celtic music by Crooked Kilt. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

“Little Red Riding Hood: A Children’s Opera” – A reimagining of the big bad wolf as a lovable character who hates sweets and Little Red, who just wishes she had listened to her mother. Starring Karen Hunt, Samantha Schneider and Mickey Zhang. Monday, 6 p.m. Riverfront Park, Pavilion, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Riverfront Eats Food Truck Series – Featuring rotating food trucks every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through Aug. 24. Riverfront Park, Orange Howard St. Bridge, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Ten Warning Signs” – Learn how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis, possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events to register. Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Riverfront Moves: Pilates at the Clock Tower – Pilates is a whole-body workout that focuses on core integration, shoulder stability, lower body strength and power and joint mobility. Hosted by Providence Health Care and Riverfront Spokane. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/calendar for details and possible cancelation updates in the case of poor air quality. Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. Riverfront Park, Clock Tower Meadow, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Cooking Class: India With Chef Lesa – Enjoy the flavors of spicy, decadent dishes from Northern and Southern India. Make Zanzibar pakoras, a crisp fritter filled with sautéed veggies and eaten with coriander coconut chutney; prawn masala, a sweet with a little heat; and a suruwa fish curry and coconut cream with warm spices served over basmati rice. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

River City Market and Music – Hosted by Jordan Sales and Service. Farmers market with regional produce, snow cones, flowers, baked goods, crafts, food trucks and jewelry. Live music begins at 6 p.m. Vendor space available; call if interested. Wednesday, 4-7:30 p.m. 201 E. Fourth Ave., Post Falls. (208) 773-5016.

Summer Night Yoga Series – Hosted by the Union. An hourlong Vinyasa flow. Bring a mat and water. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Spokane Tribal Gathering Place, 347 N. Post St., behind City Hall. Free.

Riverfront Moves: Yoga in the Garden – Hosted by Beyoutiful Hot Yoga. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/calendar for details. Thursday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Riverfront Park, Sisters Cities Garden, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Coffee in the Garden – Join for refreshments, garden talk, demonstrations, crafts and more. Weekly through August. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon., Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 474-1976.

Good Guys Northwest Nationals Car Show – Featuring more than 1,500 hot rods, custom, classic, muscle cars and trucks, burnout competition, indoor car show, swap meet, arts and craft gallery, kid zone with activities for children and more. Aug. 13-14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Aug. 15, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit good-guys.com/gnwn-spectator for more information. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $15-$22 general admission Friday and Saturday; $10-$17 general admission Sunday.