This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

UPDATED: Thu., Aug. 5, 2021
Fiction
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Black Ice: A Thriller,” Brad Thor (Atria)
3. “The Paper Palace: A Novel,” Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
4. “The Cellist: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)
5. “Not a Happy Family,” Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)
6. “Malibu Rising: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
7. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)
8. “The President’s Daughter: A Thriller,” Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)
9. “Nine Lives,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. “It’s Better This Way: A Novel,” Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. “The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America’s Institutions Against Dissent,” Ben Shapiro (Broadside)
3. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
4. “How I Saved the World,” Jesse Watters (Broadside)
5. “Nadiya Bakes,” Nadiya Hussain (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” Michael C. Bender (Twelve)
7. “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” Michael Wolff (Holt)
8. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
5. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)
9. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
10. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
