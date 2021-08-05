This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Black Ice: A Thriller,” Brad Thor (Atria)

3. “The Paper Palace: A Novel,” Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

4. “The Cellist: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

5. “Not a Happy Family,” Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

6. “Malibu Rising: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

7. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

8. “The President’s Daughter: A Thriller,” Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

9. “Nine Lives,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. “It’s Better This Way: A Novel,” Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America’s Institutions Against Dissent,” Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

3. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

4. “How I Saved the World,” Jesse Watters (Broadside)

5. “Nadiya Bakes,” Nadiya Hussain (Clarkson Potter)

6. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” Michael C. Bender (Twelve)

7. “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” Michael Wolff (Holt)

8. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

5. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

9. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

10. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)