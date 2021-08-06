Cache Reset
Sports >  WSU football

Video: Washington State running back Max Borghi post practice Aug. 6

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 6, 2021

By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

Washington State running back Max Borghi meets with reporters after the first day of preseason camp in Pullman.

