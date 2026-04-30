WSU gets class of 2027 QB with commitment from 3-star prospect Ryan Harrington

PULLMAN – Washington State has its class of 2027 quarterback.

Three-star prospect Ryan Harrington announced his commitment to WSU on Thursday afternoon, becoming the Cougars’ third pledge in the class. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Harrington hails from Anacortes, Washington, which competes at the 2A level.

To become the Cougars’ QB of the class, Harrington turned down offers from five FBS programs, including one from the Power 4 ranks: Cincinnati, Fresno State, Colorado State, Utah State and Wyoming, plus Idaho, Montana, Eastern Washington and Division-II team Central Washington.

As a junior last fall at Anacortes, Harrington completed 207 of 307 passes (67%) for 3,364 yards and 30 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also carried 63 times for 521 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, leading the Seahawks to the 2A state semifinals.

Harrington also quarterbacked Anacortes’ 2024 team, putting up these numbers: 111-for-168 passing (66%) for 1,772 yards and 18 TDs against one interception. On the ground, he rushed 13 times for 56 yards. That helped the Seahawks capture the 2A state championship crown.

WSU’s other two commitments in the class come from three-star linebacker Josiah Rand, who informed coaches of his decision after the Cougars’ Crimson and Gray game last weekend; and three-star running back Marquez Wimberly, who turned down an offer from Syracuse to commit to the Cougars, all the way from Pennsylvania.

For his part, Harrington was first recruited by former WSU coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff. The Cougars hosted Harrington at a prospect camp last summer, then extended an official offer in September. It was clear Rogers and assistants placed a high priority on earning Harrington’s commitment.

Then in late January, nearly two months after Rogers decamped for the head coaching job at Iowa State, the Cougars’ new coaching staff followed suit. Coach Kirby Moore and staff re-offered Harrington – setting the stage for other schools to do the same, including Cincinnati in mid-February.

Harrington has yet to take his official visit to WSU, which is set for June 5-7, he announced on social media. Turns out, Harrington felt good enough about the Cougars to pledge his commitment beforehand.

Washington State’s updated class of 2027 is below.

• Ryan Harrington, 3-star QB, Anacortes HS

• Josiah Rand, 3-star LB, Chaminade HS (West Hills, Calif.)

• Marquez Wimberly, 3-star RB, Nazareth HS (Nazareth, Penn.)