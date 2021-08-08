Gov. Little appoints task force to tackle cybersecurity, election security in Idaho

By Christina Lords Idaho Capital Sun

A new task force will tackle issues of cybersecurity and election security in Idaho, according to a press release from Gov. Brad Little.

The governor’s Cybersecurity Task Force will provide recommendations to improve business, government and personal cybersecurity defenses and enhance the educational pipeline for cybersecurity workforce needs. It will identify cybersecurity assets, resources and public-private partnerships across Idaho, according to the release.

Little said he directed the task force to ensure Idaho’s election infrastructure remains secure, transparent and resilient from new and evolving threats. He said because the Gem State is home to the Idaho National Laboratory, the state is well positioned to counter online attacks and cybersecurity challenges.

“We’ll need increased resources, partnerships and active collaboration between a broad range of organizations to successfully protect from ever-growing cybersecurity threats, and I’m confident my Cybersecurity Task Force is up to the task,” Little said in the release. “I’m also asking the task force to find new ways to protect Idaho’s election infrastructure, because fair and free elections are a hallmark of Idaho’s proud representative democracy and the expectation of every Idahoan.”

The group will also be tasked with finding ways to educate the public and businesses on cybersecurity threats.

Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey and INL Associate Laboratory Director Zach Tudor will serve as co-chairmen for the task force.

The task force is comprised of private sector cybersecurity experts, including representatives from financial technology, network security and public utilities, as well as government officials, including representatives from INL, Office of Emergency Management and Office of Information Technology Services, and Idaho’s research universities, according to the press release. In addition, the task force includes three Idaho legislators.

The task force plans to meet four times between August and November and provide a set of recommendations to Little in early 2022.

The task force’s first meeting will be Aug. 19. Meeting details and other information about the task force are available at commerce.idaho.gov/cybersecurity.

Who is on Gov. Brad Little’s Cybersecurity Task Force?