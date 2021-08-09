The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Gallery Glance

UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 11, 2021

"Wash Day" by Marsha Marcuson
"Wash Day" by Marsha Marcuson

Gallery Glance

‘People Watching’

WHAT: Oil and acrylic by featured artist Marsha Marcuson and collages by guest artist Claudia Smith

WHERE: Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave.

WHEN: Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through September

INFO: avenuewestgallery.org

