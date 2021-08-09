Gallery Glance
‘People Watching’
WHAT: Oil and acrylic by featured artist Marsha Marcuson and collages by guest artist Claudia Smith
WHERE: Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave.
WHEN: Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through September
INFO: avenuewestgallery.org
