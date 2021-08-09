The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Salvation Army backpack giveaway on Wednesday

UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 9, 2021

The annual Backpacks for Kids giveaway is Wednesday in Spokane. In this picture from 2019, volunteers applaud as the first parents and students arrive for the back-to-school event. (DAN PELLE)
By Jim Allen jima@spokesman.com(509) 459-5437

The annual Backpacks for Kids giveaway runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, or until all 4,000 backpacks have been given to Spokane students.

The event will take place at The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave., and is meant for students in grades K-12.

Since the event’s inception in 2010, The Salvation Army has distributed more than 44,000 backpacks to local youth; allowing children to return to school with the tools needed to assist in their educational growth.

“When kids are prepared for the school year, their performance in the classroom improves,” said Major Ken Perine of the Spokane Salvation Army.

Each backpack will contain school supplies, such as pencils and hygiene products.

Parents or guardians will need to bring photo ID of themselves, plus proof of every child living in their household. Proof includes school registration, a DSHS statement, an ID card or a medical card.

The backpack drive is sponsored by Nom Nom (formerly Zip Trip), which in the last 11 years has raised more than more than $450,000 for the program.

“We are very thankful to have this wonderful partnership with Nom Nom!” said Major Ken Perine of the Spokane Salvation Army. “This partnership benefits our local school children.”

