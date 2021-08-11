Corrections
UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 11, 2021
Incorrect location, incomplete name
An article published about a lawsuit on Wednesday failed to include the full name of Camelback Strategy Group. It incorrectly described the consulting firm’s location. It is based in Phoenix.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.