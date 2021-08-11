The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 85° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 13, 2021

Baseball

Little League Baseball

Northwest Regional, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA. 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Mariners Pregame

6:30 p.m. (ROOT)

MLB Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners.

7 p.m. (ROOT)

Mariners Postgame

10 p.m. (ROOT)

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator MMA

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter.

6 p.m. (SHOW)

Football

Arizona Rattlers at Spokane Shock.

7 p.m. 22.1

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.