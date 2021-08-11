Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 13, 2021
Baseball
Little League Baseball
Northwest Regional, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA. 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Mariners Pregame
6:30 p.m. (ROOT)
MLB Baseball
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners.
7 p.m. (ROOT)
Mariners Postgame
10 p.m. (ROOT)
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator MMA
Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter.
6 p.m. (SHOW)
Football
Arizona Rattlers at Spokane Shock.
7 p.m. 22.1
